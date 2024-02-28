Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rayonier Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rayonier in a report released on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RYN. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Rayonier stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Rayonier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Rayonier by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Rayonier by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rayonier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

