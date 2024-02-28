United States Steel (NYSE:X) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.78.

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United States Steel by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,230,000 after acquiring an additional 792,958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 311,836 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,583,000 after purchasing an additional 447,186 shares during the period. Finally, KGH Ltd increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,795,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

