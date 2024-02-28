Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

