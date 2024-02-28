PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $41,728.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $198,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $41,728.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

