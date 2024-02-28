Ecopetrol (EC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecopetrol Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 165.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EC

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.