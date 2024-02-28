Ecopetrol (EC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ecopetrol Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 165.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EC
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ecopetrol
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.