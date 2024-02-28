Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of HYFM opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 472.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 912,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 753,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,425,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 729,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 580,900 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 540,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.10 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HYFM

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.