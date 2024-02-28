Lion Electric (LEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Lion Electric Price Performance

LEV opened at C$2.37 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$536.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.69.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.