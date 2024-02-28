Lion Electric (LEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Lion Electric Price Performance
LEV opened at C$2.37 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$536.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.69.
About Lion Electric
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lion Electric
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.