Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Sunrun Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunrun in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

Sunrun Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of RUN opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,278,084.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.