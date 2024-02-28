Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capreit in a report released on Friday, February 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

