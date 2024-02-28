William Blair Weighs in on CoStar Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for CoStar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

CSGP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

CSGP opened at $84.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.52. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $406,934,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after buying an additional 1,178,764 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

