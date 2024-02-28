Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Issued By Roth Capital

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enovis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENOV. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $61.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,270,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after buying an additional 241,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,242,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,912,000 after buying an additional 117,209 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,255,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

