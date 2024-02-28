Leerink Partnrs Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXAS. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $56.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,053 shares of company stock worth $2,265,562. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

