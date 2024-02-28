GFL Environmental Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GFL Environmental in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GFL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $35.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.15 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

