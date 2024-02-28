JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for JELD-WEN in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD opened at $17.99 on Monday. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $20.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,954,000 after buying an additional 526,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,370,000 after buying an additional 157,383 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,137,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after buying an additional 34,360 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 760,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

