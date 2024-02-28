Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Issued By DA Davidson

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Boise Cascade in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $11.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2025 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $133.16 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $143.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.68. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

