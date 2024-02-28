Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Issued By Cormark

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 2.9 %

BNS opened at $48.68 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

