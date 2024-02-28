Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $173.54 on Monday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $176.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $3,721,481.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,037,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $3,721,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,182 shares in the company, valued at $345,037,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,052,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,153,724,000 after buying an additional 13,100,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

