iHeartMedia (IHRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iHeartMedia Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $334.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 115,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 1,165.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 524,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 483,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 8,980.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 181,497 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

