Endava (DAVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Endava to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endava Trading Down 1.5 %

DAVA stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.26. Endava has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $82.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 22,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Endava by 4,429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

