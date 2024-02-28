Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $3.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 33,103 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

