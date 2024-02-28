Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $19.90 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

