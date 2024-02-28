ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.73.

NYSE:OKE opened at $74.37 on Friday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $75.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

