Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.00 per share for the quarter.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.1 %
TSE LB opened at C$27.32 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.92 and a 52 week high of C$48.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.09.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Laurentian Bank of Canada
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.