Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.00 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.1 %

TSE LB opened at C$27.32 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.92 and a 52 week high of C$48.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.09.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

