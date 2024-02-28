Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Shares of PSNY opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSNY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

