NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NovoCure in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NVCR. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $16.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $83.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 26.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

