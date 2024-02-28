Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of PLNT opened at $63.50 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

