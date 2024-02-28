Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

RGEN stock opened at $192.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.04. Repligen has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 267.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

