Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SWN opened at $6.86 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 390.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

