Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 3,853.6% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 915,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 891,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gaia by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the period. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Stories

