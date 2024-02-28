Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s Quiet Period To Expire on February 28th (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 28th. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz had issued 11,300,000 shares in its IPO on January 19th. The total size of the offering was $1,039,600,000 based on an initial share price of $92.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Trading Up 0.9 %

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPI opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.