Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of DRS opened at $22.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at $1,764,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

