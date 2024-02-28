StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.50 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth $1,273,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

