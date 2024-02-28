StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.50 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.48.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.