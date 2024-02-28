Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Raised to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $58,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 949,869 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $39,611,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 223.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,045,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 722,046 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,987,000 after purchasing an additional 578,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

