StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

