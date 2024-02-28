Brokers Set Expectations for Loblaw Companies Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$153.29.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$146.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$132.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$122.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$110.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$146.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$662,832.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. Also, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$662,832.00. Insiders own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

