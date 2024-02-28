Quebecor (TSE:QBR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Quebecor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Quebecor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. This is an increase from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

