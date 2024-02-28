National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.