Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TSE TD opened at C$80.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.92. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$75.89 and a 1-year high of C$90.98.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total value of C$486,432.00. In related news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. Also, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,931. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

