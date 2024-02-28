Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
TSE TD opened at C$80.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.92. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$75.89 and a 1-year high of C$90.98.
Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank
In other news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total value of C$486,432.00. In related news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. Also, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,931. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.86%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.