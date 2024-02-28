Analysts Offer Predictions for Workiva Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Workiva in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Workiva’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Workiva’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of WK stock opened at $84.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.08. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,098,000 after purchasing an additional 51,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,836,000 after acquiring an additional 126,094 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,452,000 after buying an additional 51,506 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

