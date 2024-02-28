Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Yum China Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Yum China in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

YUMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Yum China Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42. Yum China has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Yum China by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

