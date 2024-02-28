Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WBD. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $125,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

