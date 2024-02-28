Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.7506 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,443,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

