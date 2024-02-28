Veeva Systems (VEEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Veeva Systems has set its Q4 guidance at approx $1.30 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock opened at $222.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.88. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.77.

View Our Latest Report on VEEV

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.