ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 957,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,217,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

