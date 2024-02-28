FREYR Battery (FREY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect FREYR Battery to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FREY opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 38.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FREY shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.90 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

