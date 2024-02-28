StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SPCB opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.32. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 297,244 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

