Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $33.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $268.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.83. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. UBS Group AG grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 114,150.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

