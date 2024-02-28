Brokers Set Expectations for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shoals Technologies Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Shoals Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $15.39 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 460,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 291,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,241,000 after acquiring an additional 225,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

