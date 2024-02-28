Roth Capital Comments on TKO Group Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TKO Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TKO Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKO. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $86.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.76. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

