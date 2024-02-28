National Bank Financial Comments on Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $16.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38.
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
