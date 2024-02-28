National Bank Financial Comments on Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $16.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Ero Copper by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 642,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 456,033 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,544,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,161,000 after acquiring an additional 165,982 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 792,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 617,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Ero Copper by 27.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

